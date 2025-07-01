Train Services Loaded on RailOne

New Delhi: The RailOne mobile application was launched on Tuesday by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The app gives passengers easy access to multiple services, including ticket booking (reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets), train and PNR enquiry, journey planning, rail help services, and onboard meal booking.

Vaishnaw inaugurated RailOne, available on both the Android Play Store and iOS App Store, during the Centre for Railway Information Systems’ 40th Foundation Day celebrations.

According to a ministry release, RailOne is a one-stop solution for all passenger needs. It also offers freight enquiry facilities. It is simple, clear user interface integrates all services into a single platform, providing a holistic Indian Railways experience.

A key feature is single sign-on: users can log in with their existing RailConnect or UTS on Mobile credentials, eliminating multiple passwords and saving device storage. The app also includes R-Wallet (the Railway e-wallet) and supports numeric mPIN and biometric login.

New users can register quickly with minimal information, while those seeking only enquiries may use guest login with a mobile number and OTP.