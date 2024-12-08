Train Operations Halted at Samastipur Junction After Monkey Fight

New Delhi: Train services were disrupted for nearly an hour at Samastipur Junction in Bihar after a fight broke out between two monkeys. The incident occurred near platform number 4, where the monkeys were allegedly fighting over a banana.

According to eyewitnesses, during the altercation, one of the monkeys threw a rubber-like object at the other. The object came into contact with an overhead electrical wire, causing a short-circuit. This led to the wire breaking and falling onto a bogie of a train, which was stationed at the platform. The contact with the wire caused an immediate disruption in the train’s operations, bringing services to a halt.

The sudden power outage led to a temporary stoppage of trains, affecting several passengers who were waiting for their scheduled departures. Railway staff and local authorities quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and restore normal operations. Emergency teams worked to ensure the damaged overhead wire was repaired and that the electrical systems were safely restored.

Officials at the station confirmed that no passengers were harmed during the incident, and the disruption was contained within a short period. The monkeys, however, disappeared from the area shortly after the commotion, leaving behind a trail of curiosity among passengers and railway staff.

While the situation was resolved without any casualties, it highlighted the sometimes unpredictable nature of railway operations in areas where wildlife may interfere with infrastructure. Samastipur Junction is a busy station, and such incidents, though rare, underline the need for increased vigilance in maintaining safety at all levels.