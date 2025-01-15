Train derailment bid in Bareilly

Bareilly:�In an alleged attempt to derail a passenger train, a large rock was placed on the tracks on the Bareilly-Pilibhit line near Bijauria railway station, officials said on Wednesday.The rock broke into two pieces after being struck by the engine of train no. 75302, which was going from Tanakpur to Bareilly City on Monday, they said.

According to the officials, the train suffered no damage except for a bent rail guard and no one was injured in the incident. Sanjeev Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Izzatnagar, said, "An FIR has been lodged to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future."

The passenger train departed from Shahi railway station at 5:45 pm on Monday and was en route to Bizauria station when it hit the rock, resulting in a loud noise that alarmed the passengers. The train was immediately stopped at Bijauria railway station, and the railway authorities were informed, according to the officials.

Officials, accompanied by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from Pilibhit, arrived at the scene to investigate. Senior Section Engineer of Pilibhit Railways Netrapal Singh lodged a complaint in the matter at Nawabganj police station late on Tuesday night. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 150 of the Railways Act and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits, said Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Sharma.

The officials said that monitoring teams noticed the bent rail guard on the engine, which prompted further examination of the tracks. The swift response by railway personnel and local authorities ensured that the situation was brought under control and the train resumed its journey after inspection. The investigation is ongoing, they said.�