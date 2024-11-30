Train delay forces family to cross tracks with patient on stretcher in Jharkhand

A disturbing video circulating on social media on Friday has sparked outrage after it showed a group of men carrying a patient on a stretcher and crossing a railway track beneath a stationary goods train in Jharkhand. The video, filmed in Mundasahi village, shows three men carrying the patient on a stretcher while others follow them, crossing under the goods train, which had been halted at the same spot for an extended period.

Reports suggest that the patient's health had deteriorated, prompting the family to call for an ambulance. However, the lack of proper infrastructure in the village meant that the ambulance could not reach the remote location as there was no direct approach road connecting the village to the main road. The ambulance was forced to stop a kilometer away, leaving the family with no choice but to carry the patient on foot.

During their journey, the family encountered the goods train, which had been stationary for a long time, blocking their path. After waiting for a while, the family decided to take the risk and crawl beneath the train to continue their way to the ambulance. After successfully crossing the train, they managed to reach the ambulance, which then transported the patient to the Champua Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he is now reportedly receiving treatment.

The shocking incident has drawn widespread attention, with social media users expressing concern over the state of basic infrastructure in rural Jharkhand. Many have questioned the government's neglect of critical services such as road connectivity and ambulance access, which led to this dangerous and desperate act.