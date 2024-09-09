Tragedy in Odisha’s Boudh: Three sisters die of snakebite, father fights for life

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident in Chariapalli village of Odisha’s Boudh district, three young sisters, all under the age of 13, tragically lost their lives due to a snakebite on Sunday night.

The shocking incident occurred while the family was fast asleep in their thatched home, following celebrations for Nuakhai, one of the most significant festivals in Western Odisha.

The deceased were identified as Surabhi (3), Subharekha (12), and Sudhirekha (13), the daughters of Sailendra Kumar Mallick. Their father, Sailendra, who was also bitten by the snake, is currently in critical condition and is fighting for his life at VSS Medical College and Hospital in Burla, Sambalpur district.

The family had spent the day celebrating Nuakhai, a traditional festival marking the new harvest, where families come together to offer thanks to Goddess Samaleswari for the crops. After a joyful day, the family retired for the night, not knowing that disaster would strike in the early hours.

According to sources, the family was asleep in their modest thatched house when a venomous snake entered and bit all four—Sailendra and his three daughters. The attack occurred around 1 am., when they were deep in sleep.

In a tragic twist, the family initially chose to seek help from a local quack rather than rushing to a hospital. This delay in receiving proper medical care may have sealed the fate of the three sisters.

After the condition of the sisters worsened, they were finally taken to the Boudh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Unfortunately, it was too late to save them. Surabhi, the youngest at just three years old, succumbed to the venom while undergoing treatment. Her two elder sisters, Subharekha and Sudhirekha, followed soon after.

Their father, Sailendra, whose condition also deteriorated, was transferred to VSS Medical College and Hospital in Burla, where he continues to fight for his life. His situation remains critical, and doctors are closely monitoring him.

The tragedy has cast a pall over Chariapalli village and the surrounding areas, particularly because it occurred during the Nuakhai festival, a time of celebration, togetherness, and renewal for families. For Subharekha and Sudhirekha, who studied at residential schools and had returned home just for the Nuakhai celebrations, the visit was meant to be a joyous occasion, said the grief-stricken villagers.