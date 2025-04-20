Traditional Tribal Art Form Comes Alive at a Special Workshop in Thuamul Rampur

Bhawanipatna: In a vibrant celebration of World Art Day, students of Eklavya Model Residential School in Thuamul Rampur, located in the tribal heartland of Odisha’s Kalahandi district, immersed themselves in the rich tapestry of Saura art — one of the oldest tribal art forms native to the state.

The initiative, aimed at nurturing creativity and preserving traditional cultural heritage, was organised by the Sijimali Bauxite Project team of Vedanta Group, India’s leading aluminium producer. The event featured a hands-on workshop on Saura art, led by faculty members from the Kalahandi College of Art and Research.

More than 120 students took part in the session, exploring the intricate symbolism, historical roots, and techniques of this indigenous art form. Through their vivid creations inspired by folklore and daily tribal life, the students showcased not only artistic flair but a deepening connection with their cultural identity.

“The Saura art workshop not only enriched their artistic abilities but also instilled a sense of pride in Odisha’s tribal legacy. Such a meaningful event really strengthens the cultural roots of our students,” said Satya Prakash Satya, headmaster of the school.

Nitin Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer of Vedanta’s Bauxite Mines, reiterated the company’s commitment to cultural preservation. “Our community development initiatives are deeply anchored in safeguarding the rich heritage of the regions we serve. Events like these inspire the younger generation to embrace their roots while exploring their creative potential,” he said.

Vedanta Aluminium has been actively working with local communities across areas such as education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, sports, and cultural promotion. The Saura art initiative marks another step towards inclusive and culturally enriched community development.