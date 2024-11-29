 Top
Tourism has potential to bring prosperity to lives of many: Modi

29 Nov 2024 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Emphasizing that tourism has the potential to bring prosperity to the lives of many, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed that government will continue to focus on enhancing India’s tourism infrastructure to ensure more people can experience the wonders of Incredible India.

Responding to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat’s post on X, Modi said: “Tourism has the potential to bring prosperity to the lives of many. Our government will keep focussing on enhancing India’s tourism infrastructure to ensure more people can experience the wonders of #IncredibleIndia."


