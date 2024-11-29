Tourism has potential to bring prosperity to lives of many: Modi

New Delhi: Emphasizing that tourism has the potential to bring prosperity to the lives of many, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed that government will continue to focus on enhancing India’s tourism infrastructure to ensure more people can experience the wonders of Incredible India.

