Top opponent of India PM Modi loses New Delhi seat: Election Commission

A key Indian opposition leader and the former chief minister of the capital province Delhi lost his seat in local elections Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party tipped for victory.

Arvind Kejriwal lost his seat to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to election commission results, reflecting expected wider losses by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) -- which has governed the sprawling megacity of more than 30 million people for most of the past decade.