Top minsters paying tribute to Ex PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Our nation has lost one of its greatest economists, a visionary reformist, and a global statesman. His departure is an unbearable loss. He was a godly soul who embodied humility, forbearance, tolerance, and compassion. As the architect of India’s economic reforms, his legacy will forever inspire generations to come.

Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, a statesman whose intellect and leadership steered India's economic transformation. His tenure marked an era of steady growth, social progress, and reforms that improved the lives of millions. His calm, thoughtful leadership reflected a rare quality — a leader who spoke less but achieved more, driven by action rather than rhetoric.

M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

“I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union cabinet. His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country are widely acknowledged. The country will miss his stewardship and I shall miss his affection. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers.”

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister

“Dr Manmohan Singh was a leader who upheld the principles of democracy and secularism throughout his tenure as prime minister, earning respect across the political spectrum. His unwavering commitment to the Constitution was a hallmark of his distinguished political career.”

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister

“Dr Manmohan Singh's deep concern for the development of Jammu and Kashmir was evident throughout his tenure. His initiatives, including the extension of rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, brought new opportunities for the region and its people. His efforts to engage with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, along with his unwavering support for dialogue and reconciliation, reflected his deep commitment to the welfare of the region.”

Omar Abdullah

J&K Chief Minister

“I had experience with him as prime minister and as finance secretary and later as governor. What I would say about Dr Manmohan is that he was a great listener. He did not speak very much. But whenever he spoke, it has lots of substance,” Subbarao, who was RBI governor from 2008 to 2013.”

D. Subbarao

RBI former governor