Toddler drowns in water-filled pit in Thane district

Thane:�A one-and-a-half-month-old girl drowned in a water-filled pit while playing outside her house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Davdi area of Dombivili town on Wednesday, an official said.

He said the child was playing outside her house when she slipped and fell into a water-filled pit and drowned. The parents found her in the pit and rushed her to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.�