Today might end even before you realise!

Hurry up to finish your deadlines and targets as the 'day' might end even before you realise! Yes, you heard it right. Sounding confused? read on to find out.

"Happy Winter! Almost. 4:20am Eastern Time will mark the Winter Solstice, when the Earth's northern hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the Sun in its yearly orbit around it. This also means that tomorrow is the shortest of the year for those of us north of the equator," the US National Weather Service wrote on 'X'.

On Solstice day, Earth is near its closest point to the Sun and moves faster in its orbit, which shortens the duration of the day (slightly).

December 21 is the day of the Winter Solstice, a scientific term, refers to Earth's axial tilt.

Happy Winter! Almost. 4:20am Eastern Time will mark the Winter Solstice, when the Earth's northern hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the Sun in its yearly orbit around it. This also means that tomorrow is the shortest of the year for those of us north of the equator. pic.twitter.com/sB2z66KNTT

What about India:



India too will experience the shortest day of the year on solstice but the difference in day's length is less noticeable in comparison to other countries like the US.

The northern part of the country may see 10-hours of daylight, while the south might get 11-hours of light. On a normal day, India would experience day light ranging from 11.5 hours to 13.5 hours.