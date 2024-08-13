TN Minister attends human-elephant conflict conference

Chennai: State Forest Minister Mathiventhan attended the International Conference on Human-Elephant Conflict Management, organized by the Karnataka Forest Department at Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Delegates from nine different countries and various states across India and approximately 2,900 participants from within the state held interactive discussions and attended scientific lectures that provided fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to consolidate the expertise on Asian elephants and explore best practices for harmonious coexistence.



The inter-ministerial discussions identified common challenges faced by different states regarding human-elephant conflict and highlighted the need for information and knowledge sharing.



Various stalls and exhibitions showcased the latest technological solutions for managing conflicts in real-time, aiming to prevent the loss of human life and property.



Inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah the conference was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kerala Forest Minister A K Sasidharan, Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha and Jharkhand Education Minister Badiyanath Ram.