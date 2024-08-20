TMC welcomes SC directives

Kolkata: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamul Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's directions after suffering a huge loss of face there during the hearing into the rape and murder of an-duty young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The SC made some observations and gave some instructions which imply the entire country and not only Bengal. We call them timely and logical and welcome them also.”

He added, “TMC also doesn't object to the deployment of the central forces at RGKMCH since the conspiracy surrounding the hospital is hatched by Bam Ram and other evil powers. Let their forces tackle the situation. TMC will not oppose them.”

Mr Ghosh further wondered why a section of the junior doctors has been on ceasework affecting health services to the patients “when the CBI is probing the case and it is their responsibility to give justice.” He urged them to return to their work considering the SC observations.

The former TMC Rajya Sabha MP pointed out, “Continuing the ceasework still means contempt of the SC. What is the wish of the junior doctors then? There are many who want to resume their duty. Then there are others who can't work due to pressure. How can this happen?”

Echoing him, TMC state vice president Joyprakash Majumdar sought to know whether the entire doctors in the state have decided not to treat the patients. “A handful of political leaders are misleading the junior doctors in a bid to destroy entire health service.”