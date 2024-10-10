TMC unleashed threat culture, jungle raj in Bengal: Nadda over RG Kar incident

Kolkata: BJP president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda slammed the TMC government over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital, alleging that the ruling party has unleashed a 'threat culture and jungle raj' in West Bengal.

Speaking to a group of intellectuals at a city hotel, Nadda said that following the Supreme Court's directives, the central government has issued three advisories regarding safe work environments within college and hospital campuses for all staff members and students.

He urged the West Bengal government to comply with these advisories.

"Lawlessness and jungle raj prevail in West Bengal. A culture of threats exists under TMC rule. It is shameful that the state government cannot provide safety and security to women in the state," Nadda said.

Following the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Centre has issued three advisories regarding the safety and security of doctors and medical staff, he said.

"The West Bengal government must comply with these advisories and report to us on the steps taken," the Union health minister said.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory for all medical colleges and institutions, urging them to develop policies for a safe work environment within college and hospital campuses for all staff members, including faculty, students, and resident doctors.

Referring to the ongoing protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, Nadda stated that the BJP stands by the doctors' demand for a safe and secure work environment in hospitals and medical colleges.

A medic was allegedly raped and murdered in the RG Kar hospital on August 9, triggering 'cease work' by junior doctors for nearly two months in two phases. They were demanding justice for the victim, a 'thorough clean-up' of the state healthcare system, and strengthening safety measures within medical college campuses.

A group of junior doctors have also been on a fast unto death since Saturday evening to press for their demands.