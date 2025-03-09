TMC to Meet EC Over Fake Voter Allegations in Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress is sending a team of 10 MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to lodge a complaint to the Election Commission (EC) in New Delhi on Tuesday this week about the detection of many fake voters in the state.

The TMC delegation includes Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kirti Azad, Sajda Ahmed, Asit Kumar Mal, Sagarika Ghose, Abu Taher Khan, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale.

They are scheduled to meet the full bench of the EC at 5 pm on March 11. They are likely to furnish proof of bogus voters which have been found in various districts by the administration in the last few weeks, according to sources.

The ruling party's move comes days after its supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of running a data firm to tamper the voter list of the state by including its supporters from other states.

On March 3 the EC however stated, “Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective constituency in their state or Union territory where they are enrolled in the electoral rolls and nowhere else. To allay any apprehensions, the commission has decided to ensure allotment of unique EPIC numbers to registered electors. Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number.”