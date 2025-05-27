TMC MPs Demand Holding Parliament Spl Session to Inform Public Anti-terror Measures Taken by India

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress MPs have urged the government to hold a special session of the Parliament to inform the people about the steps taken to combat terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. The TMC MPs have written a letter to Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi on Tuesday in this regard.

The party’s MPs in both houses held a meeting in the Central Hall of the old Parliament House in this regard. They also observed a minute of silence at the meeting as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack and subsequent action.

"We have all signed a letter to the prime minister requesting that a special session of Parliament be held after the MPs' delegations return home from their travels on June 5," deputy leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said after the meeting. She added that while the TMC has supported the multi-party delegations sent abroad to convey India's message against terrorism, the people of the country also deserve to know about the government's steps.

"All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that while we have fully cooperated with the Government of India in sending participants in the delegations abroad that have gone to speak about India's resolve against Pakistan-based terrorism, our leader has said it is time to convene a special session of Parliament because citizens of India also need to know about the government's steps in combating Pakistan based terrorism," Sagarika Ghose said.