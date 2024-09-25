TMC MP Haji Nurul Islam passes away at 61

Kolkata: Basirhat Trinamul Congress MP Haji Nurul Islam died at home on Wednesday. He was 61. The TMC MP was suffering from liver cancer for a long time. At around 1.45 pm he passed away at his residence in Boyra village of Duttapukur in North 24 Parganas.

Islam won on a TMC ticket from the Lok Sabha seat for the first time in 2009. Five years later, he was fielded at Jangipur in Murshidabad but he lost. Later TMC gave Islam another chance to contest the polls. In 2016, he was fielded at Haroa assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas. This time Islam won.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, he contested at Basirhat, which covers Sandedhkhali, and won. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee mourned his demise. She posted on X-handle, “Sad to know of the demise of my valued colleague, our MP of Basirhat, Haji Sk. Nurul Islam.”

She added, “He was a dedicated social worker in a remote Sundarban area, and he worked hard for the upliftment of poor people in a backward region. People of Basirhat will miss his leadership. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”