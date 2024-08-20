TMC MP Challenges Kolkata Police Summons at Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy moved the Calcutta High Court on Monday, challenging the summons of the Kolkata Police he had received over his social media post into the brutal rape and murder of an-duty young doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).

Mr Roy said, “I have moved the Calcutta HC against the illegal notice of the police, intimidation and high-handedness. The matter is likely to be heard on Tuesday.” His petition was allowed by Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj for hearing. Mr Roy was asked to appear at the city police headquarters, Lalbazar, at 4 pm on Sunday but he didn't."

Earlier, he had posted on X-handle, “CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak.”

Meanwhile, two eminent physicians, Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami, appeared at Lalbazar, responding to the notices served to them for allegedly revealing the identity of the victim in social media. They were accompanied by a large number of doctors who were however stopped by the cops on way to the city police headquarters.

After an hour, Dr Sarkar and Dr Goswami came out of Lalbazar. They said they had a meeting in a cordial environment with the police. While Dr Sarkar urged the cops to play a positive role, Dr Goswami informed that the faults of the cops were pointed out also during the discussion.