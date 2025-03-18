TMC MLA to face heat from party

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress is weighing a strong step against its outspoken MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad Humayun Kabir for speaking against the party line repeatedly.

Mr Kabir has been summoned by the TMC disciplinary committee headed by senior leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday to appear physically before it and explain his opinion that his 'religious identity’ is higher than his ‘political identity', which earned him a show cause notice recently.



According to sources, Mr Kabir may earn suspension due to his adamant reply to his show cause notice. Mr Chattopadhyay said, “Mr Kabir is still adamant, passing controversial comments, which are against our party discipline and guidelines."



However Mr Kabir said, "I never broke party discipline and sent my reply in two pages on Saturday morning. I think religion is my first priority and party later. Humayun Kabir was born long ago as a Muslim who later joined TMC and became MLA.”



He added, “I am always loyal to my party and respect my leaders, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. If anyone like Suvendu Adhikary uses filthy languages and threatens to evict all the 42 Muslim MLAs of Bengal from the Assembly, I will not tolerate him and sit idle. I can resist his entry to Murshidabad with my followers."