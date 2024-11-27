TMC MLA gets show cause notice for slamming party leaders

Kolkata/Berhampore: Trinamul Congress issued a show cause notice to its MLA of Bharatpur from Murshidabad in West Bengal, Humayun Kabir, on Wednesday for spewing venom against two senior party leaders.

A five-member TMC disciplinary committee headed by party veteran Sovandeb Chattopadhyay sent the notice to Mr Kabir, who is also a loyalist of party MP Abhishek Banerjee, and sought his explanation within three days.

Mr Kabir, who attended the Assembly during the day said, “I have heard about the show cause notice but haven't got anything in hand so far. However I will reply to it if and when it reaches me.”

The outspoken TMC MLA faced the heat after party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee set up three disciplinary committees including one for the MLAs on November 24 to keep a check on her party leaders.

The very next day, Mr Kabir however claimed outside the Assembly, “I doubt if those, who are in the coterie of Ms Banerjee and make their plans based on her, at all want something good for her or wish to see her continuing as the state's administrator for a long time.”

He added, “They will get a fitting reply in 2026 for trying to maintain their closeness to Ms Banerjee by filling her ears. Abhishek Banerjee is my leader. If TMC doesn't give me ticket next time, I will reply to all the misdeeds.”

His target was Serampore TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. Recently, Mr Kabir wished to see his party supremo’s nephew as the deputy CM as well the state home minister.

Fuming at him, Mr Hakim and Mr Banerjee (Serampore MP) then dared Mr Kabir to fight an election without their supremo’s photo.