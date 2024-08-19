TMC Minister: Will Break Fingers of those Blaming Didi

Kolkata/Delhi: Trinamul Congress minister Udayan Guha has threatened to “break the fingers” of those attacking his party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the brutal rape-murder of an on-duty young doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).

He said at a TMC rally late Sunday evening: “Those who are pointing fingers at Mamata Banerjee over the incident, abusing her on the social media and demanding her resignation, will be identified. Their fingers will be broken. Otherwise, these people will try to make Bengal into Bangladesh.”

The North Bengal development minister added: “Even after the hospital was vandalised, the police did not fire on anyone. The police will not allow a Bangladesh-type situation here. The government will not allow any situation like how it happened in Bangladesh. We will not allow Bengal to turn into Bangladesh with the cooperation of locals.”

All eyes, meanwhile, are now on the Supreme Court where a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will take up the horrific Kolkata incident on Tuesday morning. The court had taken suo motu cognisance of the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, which had triggered a nationwide uproar. Besides the CJI, the bench which includes Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra will hear the matter which has been titled: “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and related issues”.

In Kolkata, the CBI moved the court on Monday seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the lone arrested accused who used to work as a civic police volunteer in the Kolkata Police. If the court gives the nod, the CBI is likely to carry out the examination at the earliest.

The victim’s autopsy report has found 16 external and nine internal injuries, death due to manual strangulation and smothering and forceful penetration. It stated: “All injuries are ante-mortem (before death), showing evidence of vital reactions.”

According to the report, the 16 external injuries include abrasions on the cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms and knees and private parts, while the nine internal wounds were in the muscles of the neck, scalp and other parts.

It also stated that the “death was due to effects of manual strangulation associated with smothering”, that the “manner of death” was “homicidal” and “there is medical evidence of forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia -- possibility of sexual assault”.

The report was compiled by two doctors of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at RGKMCH and another from the department of forensic medicine at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.