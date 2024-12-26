TMC man found murdered in Nandigram

Kolkata: A Trinamul Congress worker was found murdered at Nandigram in East Midnapore of West Bengal. The victim, Mahadeb Bishoyi, was from Gokul Nagar. He was a TMC worker of booth no 253 at Brindabanchak South.

The body with multiple injuries was recovered from his meat shop at Satengabari on Thursday morning. It was later sent for post mortem. The TMC accused the BJP of beating Mahadeb to death. Many said that Mahadeb was attacked nearly two weeks ago. He was facing pressure to join the BJP.

Incidentally, Nandigram is the assembly constituency of leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He held a rally in the area a day before. The local TMC workers protested against the murder. They set tyres on fire and blocked road. According to police, the murder took place late on Wednesday night.

Nandigram TMC block (no 1) president Bappaditya Garg alleged that Mahadeb was murdered for refusing to join the BJP. On the other hand, BJP Tamluk (organisational) district president Meghnad Pal said that the murder took place over a brawl in a drunken state at a picnic. No one has been arrested in the case.