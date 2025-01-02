TMC Leader Killed in WB, Angry Didi Blames Cops

Kolkata: A Trinamul Congress heavyweight in Malda of West Bengal was shot dead by a gang of armed miscreants inside his factory on Thursday.

The victim, Dulalchandra Sarkar alias Babla (61), was district TMC vice-president and councillor of ward no 22 of the Malda Municipality. He was into the plywood business.

TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee was aghast at the murder for which she also blamed the negligence of the police. In the morning Sarkar was outside his plywood factory near Jhaljhalia at English Bazar.

At around 10.30 am four goons, covering faces, came on two motorcycles. Three among them got down and opened fire on the TMC leader. CCTV footage of the factory showed Sarkar, being chased by the trio, running inside for cover.

Another round of firing unfolded inside before the gang fled. Later Sarkar was found lying unconscious with bullet injuries on head and neck. He was rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital only to be declared dead.

The CM posted on X-handle, “My close associate, and a very popular leader, Babla Sarkar has been murdered today.

From the beginning of the Trinamool Congress, he (and his wife Chaitali Sarkar) worked hard for the party, and Babla was also elected a councillor.”

She added, “I am sad and hugely shocked after knowing about the incident. The culprits must be booked immediately. I am so shocked and sad that I do not know how to convey my condolences to the bereaved family. May God give Chaitali strength to survive and fight the battle.”

Later the CM said at the state secretariat Nabanna, “There was a pure negligence by the police behind the murder. Sarkar was attacked once earlier also. So he used to get security cover but the police withdrew it later.”