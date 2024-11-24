TMC Ignores It’s Rajya Sabha MP for Top Party Meet

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress has started growing distance from its Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy for his stand against the Mamata Banerjee government into the brutal rape and murder of an-duty female doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).

In a rare instance, Mr Roy has not been invited to his party's national executive committee meeting which will be held on Monday. While the TMC MP, who has been in the party panel, has remained silent on his poor treatment by his own party, state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim made a veiled reference to Mr Roy's role at the peak of mass protests across the state over the brutal crime in August.

Mr Roy had not only participated in the August 15-midnight vigil but also sought the arrests of the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and former RGKMCH principal Sandip Ghosh by the CBI in a social media post. He later got summons from the city police for questioning for his call but challenged it at the Calcutta High Court before withdrawing his petition.

On Sunday Mr Hakim said, “Party discipline is above everything. It can't happen that someone can say anything and everything against party discipline. Party won't back whoever supported it. The state government wasn't involved in the RG Kar incident. We want death penalty in the crime as much as the junior doctors, who held protests, did.”