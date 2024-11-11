TMC files complaint against Suvendu Adhikari for hate speech

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) against senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, accusing him of making communal and inflammatory remarks during an election rally in Taldangra on November 9.The TMC alleges that Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by targeting the TMC, its MP Samirul Islam, and the neighboring country, Bangladesh, in his speech.

In its letter to the EC, the TMC highlighted Adhikari’s "provocative" speech, which reportedly included claims about attacks on Hindus and tribals in Bangladesh. The speech allegedly contained the following excerpt: "Have you seen the photos from Bangladesh? They have destroyed 596 temples. What atrocities were committed against Hindus and Tribals? They [TMC] want to turn West Bengal into a second Bangladesh."





The TMC argued that these remarks were not only baseless and divisive but also aimed at creating fear and communal tension within the local electorate. The party described Adhikari’s comments as a deliberate attempt to stoke religious divides, emphasising that bringing in external geopolitical issues, like Bangladesh, was an unethical move to incite violence and disrupt the peaceful conduct of elections.

The TMC further stated that such "hateful communal rhetoric" reflects the BJP’s broader election strategy of using divisive narratives to undermine the state's communal harmony, especially during elections. The ruling party called for immediate EC intervention, demanding action against Adhikari, including strict censorship of his speeches and penalties for both him and the BJP.

The TMC urged the Election Commission to issue strong directives to the BJP, ensuring no further violations of the MCC, particularly on communal and religious matters. The party expressed hope that the EC would take urgent action in this serious matter.