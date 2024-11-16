TMC councillor escapes assassination attempt in Kolkata

Kolkata: Sushanta Ghosh, a councillor from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Kasba area of Kolkata, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Friday evening. Two armed assailants approached him outside his residence, with one attempting to fire. However, the gun malfunctioned, averting the attack.

Ghosh displayed remarkable courage, chasing one of the attackers as the duo attempted to flee. Local residents joined the pursuit and managed to apprehend one suspect. The individual reportedly confessed during preliminary questioning to being hired for the attack, though the identity of the mastermind remains undisclosed.

Police have launched an investigation, exploring possible political motives behind the incident, which could be linked to local rivalries. The second assailant remains at large.

The TMC has strongly condemned the attack, calling for immediate action against the perpetrators. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about political violence in the region.