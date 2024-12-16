TMC Condemns Minister Hakim’s Comments on Muslim Majority

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress on Monday censured it's minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim for his controversial comments about Muslim community to become a “majority” in the country.

The TMC said in a statement, "The All India Trinamool Congress firmly disassociates itself from and strongly condemns the statement made by Shri Firhad Hakim, MIC GoWB, at an event day before yesterday. These comments do not reflect the party's position or ideology. Our commitment to peace, unity, and communal harmony remains unwavering. Any remarks that threaten the social fabric of West Bengal will be met with strict measures." Few days ago, BJP posted a video of a speech by Mr Hakim, now state municipal affairs and urban development minister, on its social media handles.

In the video, Mr Hakim was heard saying at an event, “We come from such a community, that in West Bengal we are 33%, and across the country, we are only 17% and we are called minority community in India. But we do consider ourselves as a minority. But in the coming days, we will no longer remain a minority. We believe that if Allah has grace on us and education is with us then we will become the majority.”

Though Mr Hakim later tried to downplay the controversy by claiming himself a ‘secular’, the top brass of his party including supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee were not happy with his remark as BJP questioned his motive.