TISS Student Found Dead in Mumbai Apartment

Mumbai: A student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Anurag Jaiswal, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday.

Jaiswal, who hails from Lucknow, was part of the Human Resource program of the institution.

According to police, Jaiswal had attended a party at Vashi the previous night with his friends and had gotten inebriated. He did not wake up in the morning and was rushed to a local hospital in Chembur where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The probe, police sources said, revealed that nearly 125 students had attended the late-night party in Vashi. Sources added that the deceased TISS student was drinking ‘a lot’ of alcohol at the party.

The police also said that Jaiswal was ‘unwell’ after returning from the party. It is yet to be ascertained how much liquor the deceased TISS student had consumed on Saturday night and whether his death was caused by alcohol overdose, police said.

It was earlier said that there may be a ragging angle to the story. But the police said it had ruled out the possibility after talking to the roommates.

"Based on the statements we've gathered, we are confident that no ragging incidents occurred, as suspected initially," said a senior officer of the Mumbai police.

Following the incident, TISS expressed their sorrow at the student's death in a post on X. “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing away of Anurag Jaiswal, first year student of HRM&LR of TISS Mumbai,” the post read.

“We are with Anurag’s family at this heartbreaking time and our thoughts and prayers will always be with Anurag's family,” it added.

The police have filed an accidental death report and are investigating the case.