Tirupati Laddu row: Subramanian Swamy files PIL in SC, seeks probe

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy approached Supreme Court on Tirupati Laddu issue on Modnay. He filed PIL seeking the constitution of an independent committee under the monitoring of SC to examine the allegations of use of animal fat to make laddus served at Tirupati temple.

He posted on X, "Today I filed a PIL seeking Supreme Court direction to investigate unsubstantiated allegation by CM C.B. Naidu that the Tirupati Tirumala Temple Prasadam were adulterated with meat of animals and other rotten items creating chaos almost bhaktas."





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that during the previous YSRCP regime, animal fat was used to prepare the Tirupati laddu prasad am at Tirumala. Naidu told a meeting of the NDA legislature party at Amaravati on September 18: “Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients… They used animal fat instead of ghee.” The TDP-led NDA government had sanitised the process and improved the quality of the laddus, he claimed.



The opposition has rubbished the allegation and challenged Naidu to provide evidence.









