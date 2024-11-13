Tipu Sultan's sword auctioned for Rs 3.4 cr in UK

A historical sword associated with the 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan was recently auctioned for approximately Rs 3.4 crore (around $430,000) in the United Kingdom. Known as the "Sword of Tipu Sultan," this valuable artifact is highly regarded for its historical and cultural significance, as Tipu Sultan was a prominent figure in the resistance against British expansion in India during the late 1700s.

The sword, beautifully crafted with intricate inscriptions and symbols, represents both Tipu Sultan's legacy and the craftsmanship of the period. It was part of a larger collection from Tipu's armory, seized after the British defeated him at the Siege of Seringapatam in 1799. These artifacts have since become rare collector’s items, with strong appeal among historians and collectors alike.

The successful bid underscores the continuing global interest in Indian historical artifacts and the enduring legacy of Tipu Sultan's resistance against colonial forces.