Tinsukia bans protests over ST status delay

Tinsukia district administration imposed a ban on protests and demonstrations on Sunday, hours after two prominent student organisations, the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) and All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS), announced a 12-hour bandh in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh for Monday. The bandh was called to protest the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Moran and Mottock communities.

District Commissioner Swapneel Paul issued the prohibitory order, which banned bandhs, picketing, effigy burning, and road blockades throughout the district. "Forceful bandhs by self-styled organisations cannot be allowed as they directly impact the fundamental rights of citizens under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution," stated Paul in the official order. The administration highlighted the economic losses caused by such protests, citing disruptions to business transactions, essential services, and public transport.

Violators of the order face prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS, 2022. The order remains in effect until further notice or modification. It also clarified that holidays are only observed on specified days as per government notifications or under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Despite the ban, AMSU General Secretary Joykanta Moran vowed to go ahead with the bandh. "We will proceed as planned," he told reporters. This followed the AMSU's continued protests, including burning effigies of Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Jual Oram, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in various parts of Tinsukia, escalating tensions with the authorities.