Tight Vigil At Hirakud Dam In Odisha; Tourist Entry Prohibited

Bhubaneswar: In a significant security move, authorities have intensified surveillance at the Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur, Odisha, and prohibited tourist entry into the premises until further notice. The decision, taken as a preventive measure, comes amid growing concerns over the safety of critical national infrastructure.

The Sambalpur district administration, in coordination with state and central security agencies, has rolled out heightened security protocols at the Hirakud Dam — Asia’s longest earthen dam and a vital resource for irrigation, power generation, and flood management.

As part of the enhanced arrangements, security personnel at the dam site have been equipped with modern arms, including Light Machine Guns (LMGs), and advanced surveillance equipment to bolster vigilance and rapid response capabilities.

“The decision to restrict public entry has been made purely in the interest of public safety and national security,” a senior official said. Notices have been prominently displayed at entry points, and police personnel have been deployed to enforce the restrictions and manage public movement in the area.

While officials have not cited any specific intelligence inputs prompting the move, it coincides with nationwide efforts to secure vital assets in light of rising regional tensions and evolving security challenges.

Local residents, meanwhile, have urged authorities to consider deploying air defence systems and other advanced protective measures at the site. Authorities have assured the public that the restriction is temporary and will be reviewed based on periodic assessments of the security situation.

The Hirakud Dam, built across the Mahanadi river, holds immense strategic and economic importance for Odisha. Given its critical role, safeguarding the dam has been declared a top priority by both the state and central governments.

Security agencies continue to closely monitor the situation, with further updates to be issued through official channels.