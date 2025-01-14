Tiger kills 57-year-old man in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur:�A tiger attacked and killed a 57-year-old man under the Ballarpur forest range in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, forest department officials said. Soon after the attack, the wild animal was tranquilized and captured, they said.

According to the officials, the victim, Lalsingh Maravi, a resident of Manikpur in adjoining Madhya Pradesh, was carrying out bamboo removal work in the range allotted to contractor Nagin Puglia. A lurking tiger pounced on Maravi and killed him. On being informed about the incident, officials of Central Chanda Division, Ballarpur range, along with subordinate forest staff immediately reached the spot, they said.

During an inspection of the spot, it was noticed the tiger was sitting near the body of Maravi. Forest department personnel tried to drive the tiger away from the spot, but the wild animal did not budge, said the officials.

A Rapid Response Team was called along with wildlife experts and they tranquilized the tiger. A veterinary officer examined the tiger after which the big cat was put in a cage and shifted to Transit Treatment Centre in Chandrapur, they said.

Later, the body of the victim Maravi was handed over to his relatives after an autopsy and initial financial assistance was provided to his family. The operation to capture the tiger was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests (Central Chanda Forest Division, Chandrapur) Shweta Boddu, informed a senior officer. Chandrapur district in eastern Maharashtra houses the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.�