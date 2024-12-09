Three Youths Killed in Bomb Blast Near India-Bangladesh Border

�Berhampore: Three youths were killed in a bomb explosion near the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad of West Bengal late on Sunday night.

At around 11 pm, villagers of Khayertala in Sagarpara woke up to a deafening sound when several bombs exploded at 30-year-old Mamun Mollah’s two-storeyed house, leaving it badly damaged.

At least four youths, who were making crude bombs inside, suffered fatal injuries with deep burns on their hands and faces. One of them, Mustakin Sheikh (28), died at the spot.

Two others, Mamun and Sakirul Islam (32), succumbed to injuries at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. The bodies were sent for post mortem. The fourth injured was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. A police team with a bomb squad later cordoned off the damaged house.

Preliminary investigation suggested that a gang of smugglers was making crude bombs at the house of Mamun to give a befitting reply to their rivals whom they suspected of having a role in the seizure of their big consignment of narcotics by the Border Security Force a few days ago.

However the victims’ family members complained that their rival gang members killed them but police and locals denied the claims. Sources however said that all of them are supporters of Trinamul Congress who have been in a turf war for a long time. Jalangi TMC MLA Abdur Razzak denied his party's link with those involved.