Three Punjabis Missing in Iran Since May 1

New Delhi: Three Indian nationals from Punjab have gone missing in Iran since May 1. The individuals were reported missing shortly after they landed in Tehran.



The missing men have been identified as Hushanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar), and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur). The Indian Embassy in Tehran stated that efforts are underway to urgently trace them.



"Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians be urgently located and their safety ensured. We are keeping the family members regularly updated on the efforts being made by the Embassy,” the Indian mission said in a statement on Wednesday.



This is not the first such incident. In February this year, three Indian nationals who were in Iran for business purposes also went missing.