Three of Family Die as Car Plunges Into Krishna River

Sangli:�Three members of a family were killed after their car plunged into the Krishna river in western Maharashtra's Sangli district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.The accident took place on the Ankali bridge around 12.30 am when two families, the Khedekars and Narvekars, residents of Sangli, were returning after attending a wedding in Kolhapur.

There are two bridges on the Krishna river at the spot, an old one and a new one, adjacent to each other.

The driver lost control of the car while it was passing through the old bridge and it fell between the two bridges, said a police official.

It landed on a dry patch near a bridge pillar, he added.

Six severely injured persons were taken to hospital. While Prasad Bhalchandra Khedekar (35), his wife Prerana (36) and Vaishnavi Santosh Narvekar (21) died, Samarjeet Prasad Khedekar (7), Varad Santosh Narvekar (19) and Sakshi Santosh Narvekar (42) were undergoing treatment, the official said.�