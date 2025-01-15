Three naval warships commissioned in Mumbai

Mumbai:�Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants underscores India's unwavering commitment to building a robust and self-reliant defence sector. Watch LIVE from Mumbai. https://t.co/d1fy14qcrT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2025

The commissioning of the three frontline naval combatants will strengthen the country's efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment its strength towards self-reliance, PM Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday. The Navy described the commissioning of the three major combatants as a historic occasion.