Three Killed in Crude Bomb Explosion While Making Bomb in West Bengal

At least three people were killed in a crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday night, a police officer confirmed on Monday. The explosion occurred inside a house where the victims were allegedly manufacturing crude bombs.

According to local authorities, the victims, whose identities have not yet been disclosed, were working with explosive materials when the bomb accidentally detonated. The blast caused severe damage to the house and surrounding areas.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, police and emergency responders rushed to the site. Investigations revealed that the house had been used for manufacturing bombs, a practice that has raised concerns about the growing use of explosives in the region.

The police have started an inquiry into the incident and are looking into the possible involvement of organized crime groups. Authorities are also examining whether the explosives were meant for illegal activities.

The incident has raised alarms about the increasing prevalence of crude bomb manufacturing in the state. Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activities related to explosives to prevent such accidents in the future.