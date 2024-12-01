Three Killed as Cyclone Fengal hit South India

Chennai: A low-level cyclone, Cyclone Fengal, hit the southern coastline of India on Friday, causing three fatalities but sparing the region from widespread damage, according to local officials. The storm, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and nearby coastal areas.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on the evening of November 30, 2024, near Tamil Nadu's Karaikal region, with wind speeds of up to 70 km/h (43 mph), causing immediate disruption to coastal areas. The cyclone's impact was felt in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, particularly in rural areas where its force uprooted trees and damaged some infrastructure.

The fatalities occurred due to collapsed structures and falling trees, as reported by local authorities. In Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district, two people were killed when their homes collapsed, and in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, one person lost their life due to a falling tree. Officials stated that emergency teams were quickly deployed to assist those affected by the storm.

While the cyclone did not intensify into a more severe storm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rain and strong winds continuing in some regions. The IMD issued an orange alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, advising people to remain indoors and take precautions against possible flooding and power outages.

The cyclone also led to disruptions in transportation, with several ferry services and local trains suspended for safety. Coastal areas experienced high tides and rough seas, which led to temporary evacuation measures for some fishing communities. However, no major damage to infrastructure or loss of life occurred beyond the three fatalities.

As the storm passed, local authorities began assessing the extent of the damage and mobilizing relief operations. While some roads were blocked by fallen trees and debris, the damage was considered minimal compared to more severe cyclones that have struck the region in previous years.

Cyclone Fengal's relatively weak intensity compared to previous storms in the region was a relief to residents, though the disaster has still left many families struggling with damaged property. The IMD has indicated that the storm will continue to weaken as it moves inland.

The government of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have assured residents that full recovery efforts are underway, with compensation for the victims’ families and assistance for the displaced. The storm has now moved to the interior, with authorities continuing to monitor its path as it dissipates.