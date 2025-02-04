Three injured as car hits auto-rickshaw in Thane

Thane:�Three persons were seriously injured after a car rammed into their auto-rickshaw in Thane city of Maharashtra, civic officials said on Tuesday. The accident took place at around 10 pm on Monday near Patlipada bridge on the city's arterial Ghodbunder Road. Traffic on the road was affected due to the incident for about two hours, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The driver of the car, heading towards Patlipada from Jogeshwari in neighbouring Mumbai, lost control over the wheels. As a result, the vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw from behind, the official said. Three persons travelling in the auto-rickshaw, including the driver, suffered head and other injuries and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said.�

Two children, aged 6 and 6, in the auto-rickshaw escaped unhurt, the official said. Local fire personnel, disaster management cell team and traffic police rushed to the spot after being alerted. A crane and a pickup vehicle were deployed to clear the accident site and shift both the vehicles to the side of the road, the official said.�