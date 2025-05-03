Three, Including Engineer, Killed as Concrete Slab Collapses In Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: Three persons, including an engineer and two labourers, were killed and two others critically injured after a concrete slab collapsed during bridge construction over the Kathajodi river in Odisha’s Cuttack city on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Soumya Ranjan Behera, Subhankar Patnaik, and Subash Bhakta. The injured have been named as Arun Barik and Bikal Jena, both labourers.

The mishap occurred near Khannagar when a prefabricated concrete slab, being lifted by a crane, suddenly gave way and fell. The exact cause of the collapse remains unclear. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of more workers being trapped under the debris, and the toll may rise.

All five victims were rescued and rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where two labourers were declared dead on arrival.

Police and rescue personnel are at the site, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

Sources said the bridge construction had been progressing following the inauguration of a new bus terminal at Khannagar.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and assured that the state government would bear the medical expenses of the injured.