Three held in Nagpur for selling India-England ODI tickets on black market

Nagpur: Ahead of the India-England ODI match in Nagpur on February 6, police have arrested three persons for allegedly selling tickets for the cricket match on the black market, an official said on Wednesday.



Manohar Hemandas Wanjani (62) and Rahul Bhaudas Ramteke (38) were arrested near the VCA Stadium, where the match will be played, with five tickets. They were selling tickets worth Rs 3,000 for Rs 6,000 and Rs 800 tickets for Rs 2,000 each, the official said.



The police also took into custody one Rahul Dashrath Mohadikar (34) who was selling tickets worth Rs 10,000 at double the price, the official added.�