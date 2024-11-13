Three dead, nine hurt in wedding bus crash on UP highway

The bus was transporting 23 guests from Prayagraj to Noida when it struck the truck from behind. Two victims, a 55-year-old woman and a young boy, were killed instantly, and a third victim passed away during treatment at a Kanpur hospital. The injured were initially taken to CHC Binkidi and the district hospital in Fatehpur, with critically injured passengers transferred to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur.

The deceased have been identified as Kiran Devi (55), Kumkum Singh (20), and Aditya Raj (5). Senior police officials coordinated the rescue and continue monitoring the condition of those hospitalised.