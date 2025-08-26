Three Critically Injured In Bow-And-Arrow Attack In Odisha’s Sunabeda Sanctuary

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, three people were critically injured in a bow-and-arrow attack at Jogimunda village under Sunabeda Sanctuary in Nuapada district on Tuesday.

The attacker was identified as Rupadhar Paharia, who allegedly launched the assault without any apparent provocation. Among the victims are Mangalu Paharia, a child, and a woman, all of whom sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to Sunabeda Medical, where Mangalu’s condition is reported stable, while the others remain critical.

Following the attack, Rupadhar fled the scene. Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched a manhunt. The motive behind the attack is yet to be established.

Local residents said Rupadhar had no prior enmity with the victims and was not under the influence of alcohol. They added that he appeared to have acted in a sudden fit of rage before fleeing immediately after the assault.