Three Arrested in Koilakuntla for Rape Under POCSO Act

Kurnool: Three young men from Koilakuntla in Nandyal have been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, sexually assaulting and molesting a minor girl with a disability. Circle Inspector P. Hanumanthu Naik reported that Sugali Santhosh Naik, Magatha Ajay, and Polimaina Subhash, all residents of Sriram Nagar in Koilakuntla, were arrested on Wednesday.



The victim is a 16-year-old girl from Koilakuntla, who was raped by one of the accused, while the other two are charged with molesting her. The Kovelakuntla police registered the case following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Tuesday. The Circle Inspector noted that the investigation was led by Allagadda SDPO Ravi Kumar. After preliminary inquiries, the three accused were taken into custody on Wednesday, the Circle Inspector explained.



