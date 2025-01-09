This 'galli-galoch' party doesn't have any agenda: Delhi CM Atishi slams BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Thursday targeted the BJP, alleging that it doesn't have any agenda other than hurl abuses at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

She said that the BJP doesn't have a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

"This 'galli-galoch' party doesn't have any agenda, narrative or CM face for Delhi. They have only one work: to hurl abuses at Arvind Kejriwal. I think it will be very easy for the people of Delhi to make a decision," Atishi told reporters after inaugurating the AAP election office in the Govindpuri.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi assembly elections will be a direct contest between the AAP and the BJP and not an election of the INDIA alliance.

"Delhi assembly election is between AAP and the BJP. It is not the election of the INDIA alliance. I wholeheartedly express my gratitude to all those parties for supporting us. Mamata Banerjee is supporting us. Akhilesh Yadav is supporting us. I have learnt through media that the (Uddhav) Thackeray ji's party is supporting us," Kejriwal told reporters here on Thursday.

The Congress which is in a direct fight with the AAP and the BJP in Delhi has hit back at Kejriwal alleging that AAP had always worked to defeat the Congress.

"Arvind Kejriwal may say anything but Aam Aadmi Party is the party in Delhi which defamed Congress. I don't remember him saying even a single word against BJP in 2012-13... AAP's method is that in all the elections they have gone only and only to defeat Congress. If you talk to any common man outside Delhi, he will also tell you that AAP contests only to defeat Congress. If you have so much aversion towards BJP and RSS, then why did you write a letter to RSS? Congress has never written such letters," Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency told ANI.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.�