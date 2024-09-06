This company provides paid Leaves to employees For Dating

A company in Thailand is providing paid "Tinder Leave" to its staff members, to enhance their well-being.

The Straits Times reports that marketing firm, 'Whiteline Group' announced that staff members will receive paid "Tinder leave" to explore love relationships on the dating app from the beginning of July until the end of the year. Although the firm did not specify how many days would be allotted for this type of leave, it did say to pay for all employees' higher-tiered Tinder Gold and Tinder Platinum subscriptions.

In its LinkedIn post, the company said, "We give 6 months of free Tinder platinum & Tinder gold to our employees."

"Our employees can use Tinder leave !!!! for dating with someone,” it added.

Even though the announcement was made months ago, the post is now going viral.

The post also mentioned employees may take advantage of these perks between July 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

According to their LinkedIn page, Whiteline Group provides end-to-end business solutions for marketing goods and services. It was established in 2013 in Bangkok and now has 200 employees.

As per a report by the New York Post, it all started when a staff member complained about being too busy to date. Then Tinder leaves were introduced by Whiteline Group. The notion is that clients' well-being and productivity will increase if they find "The One."