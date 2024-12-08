Thief Prays Before Stealing Money from Petrol Pump in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: A bizarre theft unfolded at a petrol pump on the Jeerapur-Machalpur Road, where a thief was caught on CCTV seeking blessings from a deity before stealing Rs 1.6 lakh. The incident occurred around 1 am on Saturday and was recorded on multiple cameras inside the office.

The thief, believed to have sneaked in through the fields behind the petrol pump, bypassed road-facing cameras. CCTV footage shows him entering the office and pausing to bow before a small 'puja' area in the office. After offering prayers, he proceeded to open drawers and almirahs, searching for cash. The thief successfully stole Rs 1.57 lakh, as per the complaint filed by the petrol pump's management.

In a strange turn of events, after collecting the money, the thief adjusted one of the CCTV cameras, presumably to avoid being caught on film, but remained unaware that another camera continued to record his actions. Before leaving, the thief again bowed to the deity, completing the ritual before making his escape.

Machalpur Police Station in-charge Jitendra Singh commented on the unusual nature of the crime, stating, "The footage indicates the thief acted alone and sought blessings before committing the theft. We are currently working to identify and arrest him." Authorities are analyzing the footage and are optimistic that the thief will soon be apprehended based on the evidence.

The incident has sparked conversations among locals due to the peculiar nature of the crime, where a thief sought divine intervention before engaging in unlawful activity. Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals in the area.