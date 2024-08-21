The Diary of West Bengal Director Sanoj Mishra goes missing

The team of the film ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ namely Gauri Shankar, Deepak Sootha and Rajdular Mishara raised their concern saying that their director Sanoj Mishra had been missing in Kolkata.





The trailer of 'The Diary of West Bengal' shows issues like settlement of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state, communal violence and migration of Hindu families. Apart from this, the film also depicts Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition to CAA and NRC. The state government believes that this film can disturb the communal harmony and tarnish the image of the state.

They have also alleged that the state government is harassing them and trying to suppress their voice.





A few months ago, the state government had also banned the film 'The Kerala Story', which was later removed by the Supreme Court. Now it remains to be seen whether 'The Diary of West Bengal' also meets the same fate, or the state government will allow the film to be released.

The producer and director of the film have said that they will challenge any decision to ban the film in court. Meanwhile, the political turmoil regarding this film has also intensified in the state. Opposition parties are preparing to oppose any move by the government to ban this film.



The EP and the cast are grateful to actress and MP Kangana Ranaut who has extended her support to them against what they have been facing.

