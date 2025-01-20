The Apollo University, Apollo Hospitals Partner with University of Leicester

`Chittor: The Apollo University, Apollo Hospitals and University of Leicester, United Kingdom, have partnered to establish the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine (CDHPM) at The Apollo University campus in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The advanced research centre will bring together the expertise and resources of both institutions to create a global hub for digital health and precision medicine. The CDHPM Centre will be the hub in Chittoor, India. The hub at the University of Leicester will be based at the BHF Cardiovascular Research Centre at Glenfield Hospital, Leicester.

The Co-Directors of the centre will be Professor Sir Nilesh J Samani, Professor of Cardiology at the University of Leicester, and Dr Sujoy Kar, Adjunct Faculty, The Apollo University, Chief Medical Information Officer, Apollo Hospitals.

The CDHPM was inaugurated today by Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chancellor of the Apollo University and Founding Chairman, Apollo Hospitals in the presence of University of Leicester and The Apollo University’s Vice Chancellors. The Centre, which is fully functional today, will focus on revolutionising patient care by developing novel digital and personalised solutions using advanced analytical approaches to routinely collect healthcare data.

Commenting on the launch of CDHPM, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, said, “At The Apollo University, we have always been pro-health, and the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine (CDHPM) sits at the core of that belief. With the CDHPM, we aspire to transform healthcare delivery by bettering disease prediction, prevention, diagnosis, and management for acute and chronic conditions and are committed to profoundly impacting global healthcare. I am certain that such advancements will benefit patients globally and shape the future of personalised and data-driven medicine. I am happy to have launched the research centre in my birthplace in partnership with Leicester University.”

Dr.Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor of The Apollo University, discusses the partnership and its potential to drive transformative healthcare solutions forward. He says, “The launch of the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine marks a monumental step forward in The Apollo University’s commitment to revolutionising healthcare through innovation and collaboration. By integrating cutting-edge medical research with advanced technology, the Centre aims to redefine patient care and create a global benchmark for precision medicine. This partnership with the University of Leicester strengthens our academic and research capabilities and paves the way for transformative healthcare solutions to create new academic benchmarks.”

Commenting on the launch of CDHPM, Professor Nishan Canagarajah, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Leicester, said: “The establishment of the centre will allow Leicester and Apollo to build the healthcare of the future, which has the potential to transform lives not only in India and the UK but around the globe.

“Combining the world-leading expertise of both institutions means we can find new and novel ways to solve the biggest challenges in health. We have also taken the first steps to provide cutting-edge degree programmes designed to address the current and future shortages of expertise in healthcare services, both in the UK and India.”

The centre’s vision

The Centre’s unique strength is underpinned by the extensive understanding that the institutions have of the challenges faced by healthcare systems globally. By combining the expertise and resources of The Apollo University and the University of Leicester and leveraging the resources accessible to both sides securely, the Centre will direct its initial research efforts toward the following – although not exclusively – areas of shared strengths: cardiovascular diseases and care, acute and emergency medicine, and multi-morbidity—especially given the ageing population and the prevalence of individuals living with multiple conditions.

The Centre will serve as a critical research hub within The Apollo University’s ecosystem, advancing collaborative projects in Precision Medicine and Digital Health. This joint Centre aspires to further research excellence and make meaningful contributions to healthcare innovation and patient care.

Clinical Medicine research at the University of Leicester was ranked joint 2nd in the Times Higher Education (THE)’s analysis of the UK’s Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021.

The Apollo University - University of Leicester programmes launched

In addition, starting September 2025, The Apollo University will introduce three collaborative undergraduate programmes curated to fulfil the increasing demand for quality transnational education in domains such as Artificial intelligence, Electronics Electrical and Information Engineering, and Business Administration. As part of such programmes, students will complete the first two years of their studies at The Apollo University, India and subsequently progress to the University of Leicester, UK, for the final year of study of the programme.

Additionally, four healthcare-focused Masters programmes will be offered at the University of Leicester. These programmes will cater to the increasing demand for healthcare professionals with specialised competencies. Further speciality medicine programmes developed jointly by Apollo Hospitals, University of Leicester, NHS England and the BAPIO Training Academy (BTA) will offer students diverse pathways to train, specialise and practice in the UK.



